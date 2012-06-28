June 28 American Bruce Vaughan carded a
bogey-free six-under par 64 on Thursday to grab a one shot lead
after the opening round of the Senior Players Championship, the
third major of the year for over 50s.
Vaughan, who won the 2008 Senior British Open, played near
flawless golf with four birdies in his opening eight holes then
added two more in his last four at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in
Pittsburgh.
Vaughan finished the day one shot clear of Fred Funk and two
ahead of Fred Couples, Tom Lehman, Michael Allen and Joe Daly.
Australia's former world number one Greg Norman was three
strokes back and tied for seventh at three-under.
(Editing by Julian Linden)