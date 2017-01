July 13 Scotland's Colin Montgomerie and American Gene Sauers were in a three-hole playoff to decide the U.S. Senior Open in Edmond, Oklahoma on Sunday.

They finished regulation locked at five-under-par 279 at Oak Tree National, four strokes clear of anyone else.

Sauers had a chance to win at the par-four 18th, but his six-foot birdie putt missed by a whisker, much to the relief of Montgomerie, who had already finished.

