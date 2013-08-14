Aug 14 Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal and Scotland's Sam Torrance have been named captains for the Seve Trophy, current European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley said on Wednesday.

The duo will lead the Continental Europe and Great Britain and Ireland teams in the contest, which will be played at St-Nom-La Breteche Golf Club in France from Oct. 3.

The tournament was instigated by Spanish great Seve Ballesteros as a team competition to be played in non-Ryder Cup years.

Great Britain and Ireland are the defending champions.

