SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Golf's man-of-the-moment Rory McIlroy will tee-up alongside three-times winner Adam Scott at November's $6 million Singapore Open, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Northern Irish world number one played the Barclays-sponsored event once before in 2008, a year after turning professional, finishing fourth on that occasion.

Twice a major winner, McIlroy cemented his position as the world's top golfer by winning the BMW Championship on Sunday for his third victory in four outings on the US PGA Tour.

However, the 23-year-old will need to fend off four-times major winner Phil Mickelson, a regular face at the lucrative Asian Tour and European Tour co-sanctioned event, who has signed up again for 2012. (Writing by Ossian Shine; editing by Peter Rutherford)