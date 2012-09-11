SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Golf's man-of-the-moment Rory
McIlroy will tee-up alongside three-times winner Adam Scott at
November's $6 million Singapore Open, organisers said on
Tuesday.
The Northern Irish world number one played the
Barclays-sponsored event once before in 2008, a year after
turning professional, finishing fourth on that occasion.
Twice a major winner, McIlroy cemented his position as the
world's top golfer by winning the BMW Championship on Sunday for
his third victory in four outings on the US PGA Tour.
However, the 23-year-old will need to fend off four-times
major winner Phil Mickelson, a regular face at the lucrative
Asian Tour and European Tour co-sanctioned event, who has signed
up again for 2012.
