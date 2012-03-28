Sweden's Neumann watches her tee shot from the box on 14th hole at 60th US Women's Open golf championship in Colorado. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell/Files

RANCHO MIRAGE, California Sweden's Liselotte Neumann, who has won 27 tournaments worldwide including the 1988 U.S. Women's Open, was announced on Wednesday as European captain for the 2013 Solheim Cup.

A veteran of six Solheim Cups as a player, Neumann takes over from Britain's Alison Nicholas who led the Europeans last year at Killeen Castle in Dunsany, Ireland, where they beat the United States 15-13.

"I am extremely happy and honoured to have been selected as the European Solheim Cup captain in 2013," Neumann, 45, told a news conference at Mission Hills Country Club on the eve of this week's Kraft Nabisco Championship.

"This event has always been very special for women's golf and it brings back wonderful memories of my years on the team. I look forward to the challenge of defending the title on US soil next year."

Neumann, who won the 1994 Women's British Open before the tournament was recognised as a major, was a member of the triumphant European Solheim Cup team in 1992 and 2000.

Meg Mallon, a four-times major champion, was announced in January as U.S. skipper for 2013. Mallon takes over from Rosie Jones who was in charge when Europe won the 2011 match.

The 13th edition of the Solheim Cup will be played at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado, from August 16-18 next year.

The Europeans, who have never won on U.S. soil, trail 4-8 in the biennial series, which is the women's equivalent of the men's Ryder Cup where the top players from the United States face those of Europe.

