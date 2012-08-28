Aug 28 European captain Liselotte Neumann has
appointed fellow Swedes Annika Sorenstam and Carin Koch as her
two assistants for the 2013 Solheim Cup against the United
States.
Former world number one and 10-times major champion
Sorenstam is a veteran of eight Solheim Cups as a player and
served as a vice-captain to Alison Nicholas last year in
Dunsany, Ireland, where Europe beat the U.S. 15-13.
Koch, 41, played in four successive Solheim Cups from 2000
to 2005, winning 11-1/2 points from 16 matches and sinking the
winning putt for the European team as a rookie at Loch Lomond in
2000.
"I am extremely pleased to announce that Annika and Carin
will be my vice-captains," Neumann, who has won 27 tournaments
worldwide including the 1988 U.S. Women's Open, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"Their passion for the game of golf and experience as past
Solheim Cup players will prove invaluable as we work together to
defend the Cup and win on U.S. soil for the first time."
Sorenstam, widely regarded as the greatest female golfer of
all time, was delighted to be given the chance to support
Neumann, who was one of her early role models.
"Lotta has been a friend of mine for nearly 20 years and
actually inspired me to follow my dreams when she broke through
and won the U.S. Women's Open in 1988," said the 41-year-old
Sorenstam.
"I have always respected her class and demeanour and I know
she will be a great leader for Team Europe. I look forward to
helping Lotta in any way possible."
The 13th edition of the Solheim Cup will be played at
Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado, from Aug. 16-18 next
year.
The Europeans, who have never won on U.S. soil, trail 4-8 in
the biennial series, which is the women's equivalent of the
men's Ryder Cup where the top players from the United States
face those of Europe.
