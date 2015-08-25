LONDON Aug 25 Europe captain Carin Koch has named Karine Icher, Caroline Hedwall, Caroline Masson and Catriona Matthew as her four wildcard picks for next month's Solheim Cup against the United States.

Frenchwoman Icher, Swede Hedwall, German Masson and Scot Matthew join Suzann Pettersen, Gwladys Nocera, Charley Hull, Melissa Reid, Anna Nordqvist, Azahara Munoz, Sandra Gal and Carlota Ciganda in Koch's 12-strong team.

Europe are attempting to win the trophy for the third straight time in the biennial team event.

The women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup will be held from Sept. 18-20 at the St Leon-Rot Golf Club in Germany. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)