Carin Koch, vice-captain to fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann when Europe secured a second straight victory at the 2013 Solheim Cup, has been promoted to skipper for next year's clash with the United States in Germany.

Koch played in four successive Solheim Cups between 2000-05, earning 11 1/2 points with a 10-3-3 win-loss-draw record, and holed the winning putt at Loch Lomond in Scotland in 2000.

"I am extremely delighted and honoured to captain the 2015 Solheim Cup team," the 43-year-old said in a Ladies European Tour news release on Friday.

"I cannot wait to stand with the team on the first tee to start our quest for a hat-trick of wins," added Koch who has already appointed 10-times major champion Annika Sorenstam of Sweden as one of her vice-captains.

The 2015 matches will take place at Golf Club St Leon-Rot from September 18-20.

