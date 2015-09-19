(Adds results) ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 19 Results on the second day of the 14th Solheim Cup on Saturday (three fourball matches were unfinished when darkness fell): EUROPE 8-5 UNITED STATES Afternoon fourballs: Azahara Munoz v Lexi Thompson & Carlota Ciganda & Cristie Kerr Won 3 and 2 Caroline Masson v Stacy Lewis & Caroline Hedwall & Gerina Piller 1 up after 16 (resumes Sunday) Karine Icher v Lizette Salas & Catriona Matthew & Brittany Lang 1 up after 15 (resumes Sunday) Suzann Pettersen v Alison Lee & Charley Hull & Brittany Lincicome 1 up after 15 (resumes Sunday) Morning foursomes: Melissa Reid v Alison Lee & Carlota Ciganda & Michelle Wie Won 4 and 3 Charley Hull v Paula Creamer & Suzann Pettersen & Morgan Pressel Won 1 up Sandra Gal v Angela Stanford & Catriona Matthew & Brittany Lincicome Won 1 up Anna Nordqvist v Stacy Lewis & Caroline Hedwall & Gerina Piller Won 5 and 4 Fourballs carried over from Friday: Melissa Reid v Cristie Kerr & Carlota Ciganda & Lexi Thompson Match halved Caroline Masson v Gerina Piller & Sandra Gal & Brittany Lang Match halved (Compiled by Tony Jimenez; edited by Amlan Chakraborty and Toby Davis)