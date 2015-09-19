(Adds results)
ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 19 Results on the
second day of the 14th Solheim Cup on Saturday (three fourball
matches were unfinished when darkness fell):
EUROPE 8-5 UNITED STATES
Afternoon fourballs:
Azahara Munoz v Lexi Thompson
& Carlota Ciganda & Cristie Kerr
Won 3 and 2
Caroline Masson v Stacy Lewis
& Caroline Hedwall & Gerina Piller
1 up after 16 (resumes Sunday)
Karine Icher v Lizette Salas
& Catriona Matthew & Brittany Lang
1 up after 15 (resumes Sunday)
Suzann Pettersen v Alison Lee
& Charley Hull & Brittany Lincicome
1 up after 15 (resumes Sunday)
Morning foursomes:
Melissa Reid v Alison Lee
& Carlota Ciganda & Michelle Wie
Won 4 and 3
Charley Hull v Paula Creamer
& Suzann Pettersen & Morgan Pressel
Won 1 up
Sandra Gal v Angela Stanford
& Catriona Matthew & Brittany Lincicome
Won 1 up
Anna Nordqvist v Stacy Lewis
& Caroline Hedwall & Gerina Piller
Won 5 and 4
Fourballs carried over from Friday:
Melissa Reid v Cristie Kerr
& Carlota Ciganda & Lexi Thompson
Match halved
Caroline Masson v Gerina Piller
& Sandra Gal & Brittany Lang
Match halved
