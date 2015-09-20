Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 20 Results on the third day of the 14th Solheim Cup on Sunday: EUROPE 10-6 UNITED STATES Fourballs: Azahara Munoz v Lexi Thompson & Carlota Ciganda & Cristie Kerr Won 3 and 2 Caroline Masson v Stacy Lewis & Caroline Hedwall & Gerina Piller Won 1 up Karine Icher v Lizette Salas & Catriona Matthew & Brittany Lang Won 2 and 1 Suzann Pettersen v Alison Lee & Charley Hull & Brittany Lincicome Won 2 up (Compiled by Tony Jimenez,; edited by Amlan Chakraborty)
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
May 12 Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello rattled home three birdies in his final four holes to tie Canadian David Hearn for the clubhouse lead during the second round at The Players Championship on Friday.