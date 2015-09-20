(Updates at end) ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 20 Results on the third and final day of the 14th Solheim Cup on Sunday: EUROPE 13-1/2 points UNITED STATES 14-1/2 points Singles: Carlota Ciganda v Lexi Thompson Match halved Catriona Matthew v Morgan Pressel Won by 2 holes Karine Icher v Brittany Lincicome Won 3 and 2 Melissa Reid v Brittany Lang Won 3 and 2 Gwladys Nocera v Alison Lee Won 3 and 1 Caroline Masson v Gerina Piller Won 1 up Anna Nordqvist v Stacy Lewis Won 2 and 1 Azahara Munoz v Lizette Salas Won 3 and 1 Suzann Pettersen v Angela Stanford Won 2 and 1 Charley Hull v Cristie Kerr Won 3 and 2 Caroline Hedwall v Michelle Wie Won 6 and 4 Sandra Gal v Paula Creamer Won 4 and 3 Fourballs carried over from Saturday: Caroline Masson v Stacy Lewis & Caroline Hedwall & Gerina Piller Won 1 up Karine Icher v Lizette Salas & Catriona Matthew & Brittany Lang Won 2 and 1 Suzann Pettersen v Alison Lee & Charley Hull & Brittany Lincicome Won 2 up (Compiled by Tony Jimenez,; edited by Amlan Chakraborty and Clare Fallon)