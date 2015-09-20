ST LEON-ROT, Germany United States captain Juli Inkster lambasted the European team over the unsavoury incident that cast a huge dark shadow over the 14th Solheim Cup on Sunday.

Controversy erupted when Alison Lee and Brittany Lincicome lost their fourball match carried over from Saturday night by two holes to Charley Hull and Suzann Pettersen at the St Leon-Rot club in south-west Germany.

With the contest all square, 20-year-old rookie Lee believed her 16-inch putt had been conceded by the European pair on the 17th green and when she scooped the ball up, the match referee had no choice but to award the hole to Hull and Pettersen.

"You just don't do that to your peers...it's BS (bullshit) as far as I'm concerned," Inkster told the Golf Channel as her U.S. team trailed 10-6 going into the 12 final-day singles.

"Everything was going great. I thought it was a great week for women's golf and to put a dampener on that, there's no way they could ever justify that."

Lee and 19-year-old Englishwoman Hull were distraught at the end of the match, both in tears as they left the 18th green.

"I told her that she didn't do anything wrong," Inkster said of her player. "I would say about 95 percent of us would have done that. It's just not right."

Inkster seemed to suggest that Europe could have taken retrospective action to reverse their non-concession.

"They could've changed it but they didn't...it was just wrong," said the veteran of nine Solheim Cups as a player.

Holders Europe now need four points from the 12 singles to win the trophy for the third time in a row.

