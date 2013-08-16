Aug 16 Results in the opening foursomes matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 13th Solheim Cup being played at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado (U.S. pairings first): Europe lead the United States 3-1

Stacy Lewis and Lizette Salas lost to Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall 4&2 Brittany Lang and Angela Stanford lost to Suzann Pettersen and Beatriz Recari 2&1 Morgan Pressel and Jessica Korda beat Catriona Matthew and Jodi Ewart-Shadoff 3&2 Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer lost to Azahara Munoz and Karine Icher 2&1

- - - -

Remainder of playing schedule:

Friday - Opening fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1300 local (1900 GMT)

Saturday - Foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 0730 (1330)

- Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1300 (1900)

Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1230 (1830) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ed Osmond)