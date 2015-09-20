ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 20 Captain Juli Inkster had implored her players to "stomp on" Europe and the U.S. carried out the plans to the letter as they fought back in style to win a controversial Solheim Cup match on Sunday.

The home team went into the last 12 singles holding a 10-6 lead, following unsavoury scenes over the non-concession of a short American putt in the fourballs carried over from Saturday, but the U.S. rallied to triumph by 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 points.

The Americans were enraged when Alison Lee and Brittany Lincicome lost to Charley Hull and Suzann Pettersen by two holes on a sunny day at the St Leon-Rot club in south-west Germany.

With their morning fourballs contest all square, rookie Lee, 20, believed her 16-inch putt had been conceded by the European pair and when she scooped the ball up, the match referee had no choice but to award the hole to Hull and Pettersen.

The incident evoked memories of the infamous men's Ryder Cup encounter at Brookline when Europe hit out after members of the home side celebrated Justin Leonard sinking a long-range effort by trampling all over the line of his opponent Jose Maria Olazabal's putt.

Lincicome said Inkster used Sunday's events to try to rally her team, saying the skipper had urged the players to "walk on them, stomp on them, and give them all we've got".

Europe, who won the biennial team event in 2011 and 2013, had chances to retain the trophy with Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson both missing makeable putts to get them over the line in the singles. (Editing by Martyn Herman)