Meg Mallon, an 18-times winner on the LPGA Tour, was announced on Thursday as United States captain for the 2013 Solheim Cup to be held in Parker, Colorado.

A veteran of eight Solheim Cups as a player, Mallon takes over from Rosie Jones who captained the U.S. last year at Killeen Castle in Dunsany, Ireland where they lost to Europe 15-13.

"Each (Solheim Cup as a player) has been a proud moment for me, but to represent the United States as team captain definitely caps off my career," Mallon, 48, said in an LPGA statement. "I look forward to working hard on getting the Cup back in U.S. hands."

Mallon, a four-times major champion, has a 13-9-7 career record as a Solheim Cup player and served as an assistant captain to Beth Daniel in 2009.

The 13th edition of the Solheim Cup will be played at Colorado Golf Club from August 16-18 next year.

The Americans, who have never lost on home soil, lead 8-4 in the series, which is the women's equivalent of the men's Ryder Cup where the top players from the United States face those of Europe.

