Britain's Mark Warren moved in sight of his third European Tour title with a four-under-par 68 in the third round at the Spanish Open in Valencia on Saturday taking him two shots clear of fellow Scot Craig Lee.

Six birdies around a windy Parador de El Saler course saw Warren move to the top of the leaderboard as overnight leader Peter Uihlein of the United States faltered with a two-over 74.

The round of the day came from Britain's David Horsey who fired a 66 for a share of third place, alongside English compatriot Paul Waring (69), three shots back.

Warren picked up birdies on three, five, seven, 10, 12 and 15 and limited his losses to two bogeys.

"I am very pleased with today's work," said Warren who carded a pair of 70s in his first two rounds.

"They were tough conditions on a tough golf course so to shoot 68 is a very pleasing day.

"I like the fact you've got to hit so many different shots (in the wind). There was always something to the shots today and I felt as if I did well today," he told reporters.

"Concentration is paramount, especially on a course as tough as this one, and it will be tomorrow."

Lee could have been going into the final round as co-leader but dropped two shots in the closing three holes.

"I played well early on and managed to get a couple of birdies, but the end was difficult with the wind and I threw a couple of shots away," he said. (Writing by Martyn Herman in London; editing by Ken Ferris)