LONDON U.S. Open and U.S. Masters winner Jordan Spieth is rated the 7-1 second favourite by bookmakers William Hill to win next month's British Open, the third major of the year.

"Spieth proved he is the man of the moment with back to back major victories and could dominate the game for years to come," the bookmakers said in a news release on Monday.

"William Hill now offer just 20-1 that he manages to win the grand slam in 2015 while he is 7-1 to win the Open at St Andrews."

Rory McIlroy is the 7-2 favourite to land the coveted Claret Jug for the second year running.

Spieth's meteoric rise has propelled the 21-year-old within 1.71 points of McIlroy at the top of the world rankings, a list the Northern Irishman has topped since August.

Looking further ahead Hill's are offering odds of 20-1 on Spieth equalling or exceeding Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major wins.

The British Open, golf's oldest major, starts on July 16.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Tony Jimenez)