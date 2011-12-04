(Adds detail, quotes)
* Closing 73 enough to secure championship
* Wins by two strokes from Karlsson
* Sixth golfer to retain title
By Ken Borland
SUN CITY, South Africa, Dec 4 Defending
champion Lee Westwood held off the rest of the field to win the
Sun City Challenge by two strokes at the Gary Player Country
Club on Sunday.
Westwood began the final day with a seven-shot lead after
the course-record 62 he fired in the third round, but the Briton
did not have the same sharpness to his game on Sunday.
The rest of the field could not capitalise, however, with
second-placed Swede Robert Karlsson's 68 being the best score of
the fourth round, and Westwood could afford to bogey the last
two holes for a win that was more convincing then the scoreline
suggests.
Westwood's final-round 73 saw him finish on 15-under-par 273
for the tournament, earning the world number three the winner's
cheque of $1.25 million in the 12-man invitational event.
The Englishman went through the front nine in two-under-par
with birdies at the par-four sixth and par-five ninth holes as
he reached the turn with a five-stroke lead.
He told a news conference: "Graeme McDowell got within four
of me and Robert Karlsson made a few putts coming in, but I
played conservatively.
"Sometimes I aimed 25-30 feet wide of the flags and I
wasn't concerned about the odd bogey because I felt the course
was playing quite tough."
Northern Irishman McDowell went to four-under-par for his
round with a birdie at the par-five 10th, but his hopes took a
dive with a double-bogey at the par-four 15th when his approach
to the green went way down a bank.
His first chip only went halfway back and his second chip
was flying over the green when it hit the flag and rebounded 25
feet from the hole.
Karlsson's 68 was a steady round, but he struggled to
develop the momentum necessary to challenge Westwood, while
American Jason Dufner shot a 69 and had been just four shots
behind the leader when he reached the 15th tee.
But he paid the price for putting his drive in the thick
African bush, his second shot catching a flyer and finishing
well right of the green, leading to a double-bogey.
Dufner claimed joint third place on 11-under alongside
McDowell.
South Korea's Kim Kyung-tae Kim shot his fourth successive
70 to complete an impressive first visit to South Africa in
fifth place on eight-under-par. South Africa's Charl Schwartzel
finished sixth on six-under.
Westwood is the sixth golfer to defend his title at Sun
City, following in the footsteps of Seve Ballesteros (1984),
David Frost (1990), Nick Price (1998), Ernie Els (2000) and Jim
Furyk (2006).
The 38-year-old said he felt more comfortable at the Gary
Player Country Club than on most courses.
"It's a place I've always played well and it's a great
tournament to win," he told reporters. "You've only got to look
at the names on the trophy and on the walk to the ninth green to
see that.
"It's set up like a major championship course, you have to
be real accurate off the tee and, if your distance-control is
good, you can set up lots of birdies."
No one has won three Sun City Challenge titles in a row and
Westwood said: "Obviously I'm coming back then next year."
The former world number one now goes on to the Dubai World
Championship where he has finished first and third in the last
two years.
"There's nothing like winning to give you confidence and I'd
like to keep that momentum going. I've played well on that
course too," Westwood said.
(Editing by Dave Thompson. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more golf)