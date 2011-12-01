By Ken Borland
| SUN CITY, South Africa
Charl Schwartzel boldly attacked the back nine at the Gary
Player Country Club to seize a share of the first-round lead in
the Sun City Challenge with a dazzling 68 on Thursday.
The South African led the 12-man invitation event with
British world number three Lee Westwood, whose four-under-par
round was a relatively untroubled affair with just two bogeys
and capped by a birdie on the last hole.
Schwartzel made a double-bogey seven on the ninth after
finding water in front of the green, and vented his frustration
on the back nine with five birdies in an inward loop of just 31
shots.
"I got cross, I probably became fearless," Schwartzel told a
news conference. "Turning on one-over, I was not too happy with
myself, I felt that I was playing better than that and sometimes
that's what you need to spur you on. I started releasing the
club properly and was just firing at the flags."
Westwood, who celebrated his number one ranking with an
eight-shot victory in last year's tournament, was delighted with
his round.
"I played lovely, other than two three-putts and bogeys on
one and 12, I played pretty spotless stuff. Tee to green was
brilliant," Westwood said.
Fellow Englishman Luke Donald seldom led on four under par
standing on the 17th tee, but pulled his drive into the water
and had to reload, leading to a double-bogey and a round of 70
that left him two strokes off the pace in a tie for fourth.
Compatriot Simon Dyson, American Jason Dufner, Germany's
Martin Kaymer, South Korean Kyung-Tae Kim and Northern Ireland's
Graeme McDowell matched the world number one's two-under-par
round.
Sweden's Robert Karlsson was alone in third place on
three-under in the $5 million event.
Although the weather was cool and the greens are soft,
Westwood warned that the Sun City course was still its usual
challenge.
"None of the golf course is playing easy. If you're not
establishing fairways and greens, bogey chances can crop up on
you quite quickly. If you get too cute and go for flags that you
should not go for, you can come unstuck. So you've got to play
patient, constructive golf," Westwood said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)