SUN CITY, South Africa Dec 4 Defending champion
Lee Westwood held off his rivals to win the Sun City Challenge
by two strokes at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday.
Westwood began the final day with a seven-shot lead after
the course-record 62 he fired in the third round, but the Briton
did not have the same sharpness to his game on Sunday.
The other players were unable to take advantage of that,
however, with second-placed Robert Karlsson's 68 being the best
score of the fourth round, and Westwood could afford to bogey
the last two holes and still win.
Westwood's final-round 73 allowed him to finish on
15-under-par 273, earning the world number three the winner's
cheque of $1.25 million in the 12-man invitational event.
(Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more golf