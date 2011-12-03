SUN CITY, South Africa Dec 3 Lee Westwood showed why he is ranked third in the world on Saturday, reeling off 10 birdies in a spectacular 62 to charge seven strokes clear of the field after the Sun City Challenge third round.

The Briton did not drop a stroke to par all day and stormed home in just 30 shots to finish with a 16-under-par aggregate of 200.

Swede Robert Karlsson (69) and Britain's Graeme McDowell (70) shared second place on 207, one ahead of American Jason Dufner (70) and Martin Kaymer (70) of Germany.

World number one Luke Donald was back on 211 after returning a 70 in the $5 million invitational event.

