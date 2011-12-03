* Westwood spreadeagles Sun City field

By Ken Borland

SUN CITY, South Africa, Dec 3 Lee Westwood showed why he is ranked third in the world on Saturday, reeling off 10 birdies in a course-record 62 to charge seven strokes clear of the field after the Sun City Challenge third round.

The 38-year-old Briton did not drop a stroke all day at the Gary Player Country Club and stormed home in just 30 shots to finish with a 16-under-par aggregate of 200.

Swede Robert Karlsson (69) and Britain's Graeme McDowell (70) shared second place on 207, one ahead of American Jason Dufner (70) and Martin Kaymer (70) of Germany.

World number one Luke Donald was back on 211 after returning a 70 in the $5 million invitational event.

"I feel in real control of my body and swing and if you ask me about the poor shots I hit in the round I probably could not tell you one," defending champion Westwood told reporters.

"I hit it right where I was aiming all day ... it was as good as I've played in a long time."

The Englishman began the day one behind overnight leader McDowell but three successive birdies from the second hole put him in front ahead of a 90-minute interruption for a thunderstorm.

FOUR IN A ROW

Westwood then claimed another birdie hat-trick from the ninth before capping his round with four in a row at the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th.

"I have always felt like I have the hang of this golf course and this is one of my favourite weeks of the year," he said.

"You get what you deserve if you hit fairways round here, you can attack flags and if you don't it becomes very difficult very quickly. I just love everything about the place."

Westwood is aiming to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Sun City titles since American Jim Furyk in 2005 and 2006.

His 62 clipped one shot off the previous record held by American Nick Watney (2009), Swede Henrik Stenson (2008) and South African Ernie Els (2002).

"I always try not to get too far ahead of myself," said Westwood. "I intend to just play the course on its merits tomorrow, play my own game and keep going with the same game plan."