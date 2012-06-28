By Tony Jimenez
LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 Tiger Woods needs to expose his
inner thoughts and feelings in a way he has never done before in
order to connect with the millions of fans who follow him around
the world, according to his former Ryder Cup captain Curtis
Strange.
Fourteen-times major champion Woods has always been careful
with his words when dealing with the media and, despite pleas to
be more forthcoming, he has been equally guarded since news
emerged in 2009 of his marital infidelities.
"I think he is missing a wonderful opportunity to show his
personality and his inner feelings," fellow American Strange
told Reuters in a telephone interview. "He doesn't tell us
anything (meaningful), he never says anything to us.
"The people don't want everything but I think the general
public and the press just want something. I don't understand and
don't know why he wants to be so distant from the world.
"The world still likes the man, there are a lot of people
who don't respect him any more but they still watch and he can
still win them over. People forgive," added the U.S. Open
champion of 1988 and 1989.
Former world number one Woods tumbled down the rankings
following his marriage breakdown but two victories this year at
the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida and the Memorial
Tournament in Ohio have taken him back up to number four.
Strange, who captained Woods at the 2002 Ryder Cup, said his
fellow countryman would never again scale the golfing peaks the
way he did a decade ago.
"He is almost 37. He is not going to play as well as he did
when he was 22 but that doesn't mean he still can't be somewhat
of a dominant force," said Strange who will be an analyst during
ESPN's televised coverage of the British Open at Royal Lytham
next month.
NEVER ENOUGH
"We still question his game it seems, how good he plays, how
good he swings, comparing him to yesterday without recognising
and congratulating him on his two wins this year. It is not
enough, with Tiger it is never enough.
"Prior and during the U.S. Open this month we asked: 'When
is he going to be back?'. What defines him being back? I guess
the consensus is if he wins another major," the 57-year-old
added.
"But even then people say he is not back because he is not
playing as well as he did in 2000, 2001. To me he is never going
to play that well because he is older."
Woods is also often criticised for taking the Ryder Cup less
seriously than he does individual strokeplay tournaments and
some have suggested the U.S. team might be better off without
him when they face the European holders in the next edition of
the biennial event in September.
Strange said Woods was a perfect team member in 2002 and
that he should definitely be in Davis Love III's side in
Illinois.
"He was the easiest man on my team to deal with, he was
fantastic," said the former skipper. "The one thing I wanted
from the players to make my life easier was to be punctual and
to get some of the things that had to be done during the week
out of the way so we could just talk and play golf.
"For the signing of memorabilia, the radio, TV interviews -
he was the first one to get all of that out of the way because
he wanted to play golf. I can't speak highly enough of him
during that week," said Strange.
"He was nowhere close to what you might read in the press,
in that he wasn't a team player or he wasn't this or that, he
was fantastic.
"The only thing I wish Tiger would have done is be more of a
vocal leader, versus a quiet leader."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)