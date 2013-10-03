Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts reacts after missing a birdie putt on the first hole during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan/Files

PARIS Nicolas Colsaerts and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano led the charge as Continental Europe opened a two-point lead over Britain and Ireland on the first day of the Seve Trophy near Paris.

The Belgian and Spanish pair brilliantly finished the day at St-Nom-La Breteche Golf Club by beating Scots Marc Warren and Scott Jamieson 5 & 3.

Continental Europe, seeking a first triumph since 2000 in the biennial event named after the late Seve Ballesteros, led by 3 1/2 points to 1 1/2 with a target of 14 1/2 points needed to claim the trophy by Sunday.

Britain and Ireland, who have won the last six editions, started brightly thanks to Scottish pair Stephen Gallacher and Paul Lawrie's 3 & 2 victory over Thomas Bjorn and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

But the defeat of Continental Europe's most experienced pair, with six and seven previous appearances, did not prevent their team from enjoying a superb fourballs.

"The way the youngsters played (pleased me most)," captain Jose Maria Olazabal told reporters.

"Joost (Luiten) played extraordinarily well today and made a bunch of birdies, Thorbjorn Olesen also played very well. It was a great experience for them but the main thing is to win points and I think the team is really happy today."

Britain and Ireland failed to secure another win after Gallacher and Lawrie.

"They played very well. Our boys played very well too but they made a few more birdies than us. Our turn tomorrow," captain Sam Torrance said.

Finn Mikko Ilonen and Denmark's Olesen defeated Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Wood by one hole, ending the latter's unbeaten record in an event in which he gained four victories in 2009.

"Fleetwood and Wood had a great comeback and that could have gone either way. It looked like 4-1 down and it almost could have turned to 3-2 ahead but that's golf," Torrance said.

Francesco Molinari then birdied the last to secure a half for him and fellow Italian Matteo Manassero against Paul Casey and debutant Simon Khan.

Rookie Dutchman Luiten, paired with Frenchman Gregory Bourdy, also shone as they beat Jamie Donaldson and David Lynn 2 & 1 before Colsaerts and Fernandez-Castano, making his third appearance after replacing the injured Peter Hanson, wrapped up a great first day for Europe.

The Seve Trophy is played in non-Ryder Cup years.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Ed Osmond)