Oct 5 Results from the Seve Trophy between Continental Europe and Britain and Ireland played just outside Paris on Saturday.

Overall score: Continental Europe 9 Britain and Ireland 9

Morning Foursomes:

Nicolas Colsaerts and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Continental Europe) halved match against Paul Lawrie and Stephen Gallacher (Britain and Ireland)

Joost Luiten and Gregory Bourdy (Continental Europe) beat Jamie Donaldson and Marc Warren (Britain and Ireland) 2 & 1

Chris Wood and Scott Jamieson (Britain and Ireland) beat Thorbjorn Olesen and Francesco Molinari (Continental Europe) 2 & 1

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Matteo Manassero (Continental Europe) beat Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood by one hole

Afternoon Foursomes:

Paul Lawrie and Stephen Gallacher (Britain and Ireland) beat Nicolas Colsaerts and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Continental Europe) 2 & 1

Jamie Donaldson and Marc Warren (Britain and Ireland) beat Thomas Bjorn and Mikko Ilonen (Continental Europe) 2 & 1

Joost Luiten and Gregory Bourdy (Continental Europe) beat Chris Wood and Scott Jamieson (Britain and Ireland) by two holes

Paul Casey and David Lynn (Britain and Ireland) beat Miguel Angel Jimenez and Matteo Manassero (Continental Europe) by one hole (Compiled by Tom Bartlett)