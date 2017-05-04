May 3 (The Sports Xchange) - Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is an excellent golfer and has some spare time these days, so he will try to qualify for the 2017 U.S. Open.

Romo is one of more than 9,000 players who signed up for the U.S. Open. He is scheduled to play an 18-hole local qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links and Golf Club, which is outside Fort Worth, Texas.

If Romo plays well enough in that event to advance, he would compete in sectional qualifying in June.

Romo attempted to play his way into the U.S. Open three previous times. He tried in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and got as far as the sectional qualifying in 2010. In the 36-hole sectional qualifier seven years ago, Romo opened with a 71, but had to withdraw because delays due to inclement weather led to a conflict with Cowboys' practices.

USGA rules require that players have a handicap index "not exceeding 1.4" to be eligible to enter as a qualifier.

Romo did not play golf for a while after undergoing back surgery at the end of the 2013 NFL season. But he began playing seriously again this year.

He played with his father in the Azalea Invitational in Charleston, S.C., last month and shot 78-77-77, missing the 54-hole cut.

Soon after that event, it was announced that he would join the CBS NFL broadcast team for the 2017 season.