June 16 Following are some snippets from the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Englishman Paul Casey, who had a triple-bogey eight and then hit back with five straight birdies to stay in contention:

"Not every day you enjoy a round of golf with an eight on the card, but I'm a pretty happy man. It was a bit of a rollercoaster."

Australian world number three Jason Day, who finished at 10-over, on how he tried to steer clear of world number two Rory McIlroy while the Northern Irishman still had an outside chance of making the cut:

"I knew I was kind of out of it. So I was trying to stay out of the way of Rory. And unfortunately with where I was hitting it, I wasn't in the way.”

HOLE OF THE DAY

The par-four, 456-yard fourth has been a challenge all week and during the second round was the toughest ranked hole, yielding just 20 birdies.

There were 86 pars but plenty of trouble could be found here with 36 bogeys, 11 double-bogeys and Ryan Brehm and Lee Walker taking triples.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY

There were plenty of contenders for performance of the day but none better than Hideki Matsuyama, who rang up seven birdies in a bogey-free 65 to race within two shots of the lead.

Matsuyama, seeking to become the first Japanese player to win a men’s major, made a flying start with six birdies on the front nine, before adding another at the par-three 13th, where he rolled in a 30-foot putt.

American Chez Reavie also shot 65, reeling off four consecutive birdies from the 11th.