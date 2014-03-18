Torrey Pines Golf Course, outside of San Diego, will host the 2021 U.S. Open, the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Tuesday.

It will be the second time Torrey Pines has hosted the U.S. Open.

The previous occasion was in 2008 when Tiger Woods beat fellow-American Rocco Mediate on the 91st hole after an extended playoff to register the last of his 14 major titles.

"We could not be any more excited about the concept of returning the U.S. Open to California and back to Torrey Pines Golf Course, which in 2008 saw one of the most historic and most exciting finishes in U.S. Open history," USGA president Tom O'Toole said.

The venues for each U.S. Open up to and including 2020 had already been announced by the USGA. This year's championship will be played at Pinehurst, North Carolina, from June 12-15.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Larry Fine)