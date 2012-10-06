Team U.S. captain Davis Love III is applauded by his team following his speech during the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Getting back to competition on the PGA Tour has been a liberating distraction in Las Vegas this week for defeated United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, the American said on Friday.

Love's 12-man team was stunningly beaten by a resurgent Europe after being outplayed in the concluding singles matches at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago on Sunday.

"It's good to get back to playing," Love told reporters after firing a four-under-par 67 in Friday's second round of the Las Vegas Open, the first of four events in the PGA Tour's Fall Series.

"It distracts me for four, five hours a day from thinking about last week," added the American, a veteran of six Ryder Cups as a player, who mixed six birdies with two bogeys to end the second round at seven-under, seven strokes off the lead.

"I've got a lot of great memories from last week, and when I get by myself I start second-guessing and start wishing that we would done something a little different and could've gotten those guys a win."

Love became the first U.S. Ryder Cup captain to rest all of his 12 players at least once before the concluding singles matches and his team built a commanding 10-6 lead heading into the third and final day at Medinah.

However, Europe matched the biggest ever comeback in the biennial competition, winning eight-and-a-half points of the 12 on offer on Sunday to break American hearts with an astonishing victory by by 14-1/2 points to 13-1/2.

"I don't think it'll ever go away," Love said of his painful memories of Medinah. "It was a great (U.S.) team. They played great.

"They had some bad breaks on Sunday and some guys holed some putts on them and turned it over. You can't take away from a great week, but winning is what it's all about and we didn't win it."

Earlier this week, Love was asked if he had regretted his four captain's picks - Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker and Dustin Johnson - who went a combined 5-8-0.

"We could have picked Nick (Watney) and Bill (Haas) and Hunter (Mahan) and Rickie (Fowler)," Love replied. "We could have picked a whole different four.

"But we had months and months of a plan that we talked to everybody on the team. Everybody was involved. We made some pairings really, really early.

"I'm happy with the decision. I love the team I had. They gave it their all. Most importantly, they represented their country on and off the golf course."

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Ian Ransom)