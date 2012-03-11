By Simon Evans
DORAL, Florida, March 11 England's Paul
Casey made a hole-in-one at the WGC-Cadillac Championship on
Sunday just moments after promising to split any reward for the
ace with his caddy.
But caddy Craig Connelly's joy was short-lived when
officials stepped in to tell the pair there was no prize for a
hole-in-one on the par-three 15th hole.
The confusion arose because a shiny, new Cadillac was
positioned at the back of the tee box, suggesting the vehicle
was the reward for an ace.
"We shook on the tee. I said 'If I hole it I'll split the
prize with you, whether it's a car, cash prize, we'll split the
prize,'" said Casey.
"We shook on it, he handed me the eight iron, I knocked it
in the hole, and Craig went bananas."
Connelly hugged Casey and then danced around in celebration,
raising his arms as if celebrating a goal.
He also enjoyed seeing his boss's instant discomfort.
"Did you see his face when he holed it? The fact that he had
to give me 50 percent?" laughed Connelly.
But the conversation with the officials swiftly brought the
bad news the car was the prize only on another par-three hole.
"My question was: 'Was there a car?' To which he told me
'No, the car was the prize for the hole-in-one on 13.'
"I've never been so relieved in my life," joked Casey.
Asked whether he would now buy his caddy a car as
consolation, Casey quipped: "With the money he's made he could
buy his own car."
Casey, returning from a shoulder injury, carded a one-over
par 73, his ace undoing the damage of a double-bogey on the
par-five 12th.
(Editing by Julian Linden)