By Simon Evans
| DORAL, Florida, March 10
Rory McIlroy has urged property tycoon Donald Trump to toughen
up the Blue Monster course after labeling the site of this
week's WGC-Cadillac Championship "outdated".
Trump will complete his purchase of the Doral course in June
and has hired top course designer Gil Hanse to improve the
championship course.
After another day of low scoring at the elite event on
Saturday, with the scoring average 70 on the 72-par course, the
22-year-old McIlroy said he hoped the work would see some harder
challenges.
"It's a resort golf course. It was a tough test 15 years ago
but now it's just got outdated," said McIlroy who shot a 65
after blitzing through the front nine with six birdies.
"They definitely need to do something with it and it's great
to see that Trump is taking over the place and he is going to do
a good job with it, I am sure."
Englishman Justin Rose, who is three shots off the lead,
tied for second with Keegan Bradley, agreed with McIlroy.
"I think in its day it was long but long isn't really a test
for us anymore," said Rose.
"The greens have been soft this week and any time you put a
quality field on soft greens you are going to get close to the
hole and make putts and birdies.
"Obviously the greens are somewhat flat. I think that is why
there are a lot of putts made on this course. I think someone
told me a stat today, I don't know how they measure the stat but
its the easiest putting course that we play. So that's why the
scores are low."
But tournament leader Bubba Watson had a different view.
"It's very challenging. Obviously when you are playing good
golf, someone is going to shoot a low score," he said.
"Next year it could be really windy but somebody is still
going to shoot under par, that's just how golf is."
Watson agreed the softness of the greens had assisted the
low scoring and said the wind this week had also been helping
the players.
"Fairways are not as firm as sometimes, the greens are not
as firm as sometimes.
"Obviously you can make it tougher and tougher but you can't
make the 18th hole any tougher unless you just add another tee
on the 17th green I guess.
"There are some holes that are really difficult, some are
easy. Right now the wind is playing into our hands on these
par-fives, three of them are somewhat downwind, so everybody is
scoring on those," he said.
Rose said he hopes that Hanse, who has been selected to
design the course for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and is
widely respected as a course architect, would bring some
improvements to Doral.
"I love some of the work that he has done. I think it is
important to get the re-design right on a course like this that
has staged so many fantastic tournaments. But I think it would
probably benefit from a tune-up".
