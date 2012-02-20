Feb 20 World number one Luke Donald was drawn on Monday to play triple major winner Ernie Els in the first round of this week's WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Briton Donald is the defending champion, having won last year's trophy in imperious style without reaching the 18th hole in any of his six matches.

Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano will also meet Tiger Woods in Wednesday's opening round while world number two Rory McIlroy launches his campaign against South African George Coetzee.

Lee Westwood, ranked third, faces Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts while Sergio Garcia takes on fellow Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez.