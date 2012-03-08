By Simon Evans
| DORAL, Florida, March 8
DORAL, Florida, March 8 Australia's Adam
Scott and American Jason Dufner produced smart golf to share the
lead at six-under after the first round of the WGC-Cadillac
Championship on Thursday while the big names struggled in windy
conditions.
Newly-crowned world number one Rory McIlroy struggled to a
one-over-par 73 while Tiger Woods, who shot the best final-round
of his life last Sunday, ended even-par after mixing four bogeys
with three birdies and an eagle on his opening hole.
"It was a difficult day," said Woods. "The wind was blowing
putts around and it made for a very challenging round."
Scott, who tied for second at last year's Masters, made four
birdies on the back nine, where he started, before an eagle on
the par-five first and a birdie on the second.
His only blemish was a bogey on the sixth which allowed
Dufner, who finished second at the PGA Championship last year,
to grab a share of the lead with a birdie on his last hole - the
par-three ninth for a 66.
Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Masters champion Charl Schwartzel
of South Africa were both two shots off the pace after shooting
four-under 68s.
Spain's Sergio Garcia (75) had a bizarre round as he was
five-under at turn after mixing six birdies with one bogey
before falling apart on the back nine with a birdie, six bogeys
and a triple-bogey on the 18th where he found the water twice.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)