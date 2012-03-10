Bubba Watson of the U.S. shares a laugh while waiting to play on the ninth hole following his eagle on the eighth hole during second round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Golf Resort in Doral, Florida, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

DORAL, Florida American Bubba Watson charged into a one-shot lead in Friday's second round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship with a spectacular 10-under-par 62 that got off to a roaring start.

Tiger Woods started the day six shots back of overnight leaders Adam Scott and Jason Dufner and, despite a bogey-free 67, was seven strokes off the lead.

World number one Rory McIlroy was 10 strokes behind Watson after a three-under 69, failing to make the most of a solid eagle-birdie start.

Watson, who started on the 10th hole, quickly tamed the TPC Blue Monster course with birdies on five of his opening seven holes before grabbing the outright lead with an eagle on the par-five eighth.

Despite carding nine birdies, one eagle and a bogey to equal the lowest round of his career, the big-hitting left-hander said he did not feel comfortable on the Doral course.

"This golf course doesn't really suit me," Watson told reporters. "My eye lines, it's tough for me ... but I've been hitting the ball really well and that carried over and I made some putts today."

The Floridian displayed his characteristic flamboyance throughout his round along with his ability to recover when his driver got him into trouble.

His first hole was the perfect example - he drove deep into the crowd and took a four wood from the rough which he drove 263 yards to the right of the bunkers, chipped to four feet and then made his birdie putt.

On the sixth, Watson sliced behind a tree and then used a nine iron from the rough and landed seven feet from the hole and made the birdie putt.

'HOT PAIRING'

But in between there were some beautifully-shaped drives, great work around the greens and solid putting in conditions which, while windy, were less challenging than on Thursday.

The only blemish on Watson's scorecard, after he began the day four shots back of the leaders, was a bogey on the par-three fourth, but he recovered with birdies on the next two holes on way to a 12-under total of 132.

Britain's Justin Rose (64), who opened his round with three consecutive birdies, was a shot back of playing partner Watson after a bogey-free round that included eight birdies.

"It was a fun day of golf and it was nice to be in such a hot pairing with Bubba. I think we both fed of one another out there in somewhat tough conditions," said Rose.

Australian Scott (68), who had wobbled with a double-bogey on the eighth and a bogey on 11, was two shots back of the lead after closing with four birdies on his last six holes.

Dufner (72) was six shots off the pace after mixing five birdies with three bogeys and a double-bogey.

Woods was left disappointed despite his 67.

"This is the highest score I could have shot today for sure," said Woods. "It could have been pretty low."

(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)