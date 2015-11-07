SHANGHAI Nov 7 American Kevin Kisner led the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai by one shot after the third round was suspended on Saturday due to bad light.

Kisner shot a two-under-par 70 to move to 16 under, one ahead of Briton Russell Knox, who has one hole left to play in his third round, American Dustin Johnson and China's Li Haotong.

Kisner, 31, is bidding for his first European Tour title after three runner-up finishes in the United States this season.

"I will always use that as motivation to win," he told reporters.

"I played good today. The weather was difficult but I hung in there and made some birdies coming in to give myself a chance to be leading going into tomorrow."

American Jordan Spieth, the U.S. Masters and U.S. Open champion, fired a sparkling 63 to move to 13 under as he bids to return to the top of the rankings above Australia's Jason Day.

World number three Rory McIlroy carded a solid 68 to reach eight under par. (Reporting by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)