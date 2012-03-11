(Adds details, quotes)
By Simon Evans
DORAL, Florida, March 11 England's Justin
Rose won the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Sunday by one stroke
from American Bubba Watson after former world number one Tiger
Woods set off alarm bells by withdrawing mid-round with injury.
The composed Rose shot a final round 70 to finish at
16-under-par while Watson, who had led by three at the start of
the day, ended at 15-under after closing with a 74.
"These moments are incredible and they are few and far
between as a golfer," said Rose.
"There has been a lot of work going on with my game and days
like this, where it just all shows up, makes it all worthwhile."
Watson missed an eight-foot birdie putt on the last hole
that would have forced a playoff but the left-handed American
ultimately paid the price for four bogeys on the front nine.
Rose, who had played smart and tidy golf all week, offered a
glimmer of hope to his rival when he bogeyed the 18th after
driving into the rough then launching his approach over the back
of the green.
The victory was the first in a WGC event for Rose and could
move him into the top ten when the next edition of the world
rankings are released.
Watson had driven into the trees on the 18th but, knowing he
needed a birdie, produced a magnificent shot to eight feet to
give himself a chance of extending the contest only to miss the
putt.
"We just didn't give enough. We thought it was not going to
break as much and it broke about three inches too much," said
Watson.
"I still had a chance in the end so I was proud of myself
for fighting, not giving up, grinding it out and never got down
today."
World number one Rory McIlroy had put himself in the frame
with an eagle on the par-five 12th but needed a birdie on the
18th to really put the pressure on Rose.
But the Northern Irishman's bogey left him two shots back
in third place after carding 67 for the round.
After shooting a 73 and 69 in his first two outings this
week, McIlroy continued his impressive run of finishes following
his victory in the Honda Classic last week.
"I would have taken this after Friday, being only two-under
par," he said.
"It's been a really good weekend with lots of positive. It
wasn't quite the way I wanted to finish but it's still been a
good week."
There was drama midway through the round when Woods, clearly
in discomfort, withdrew on the 12th hole with an Achilles tendon
injury prompting concern about his fitness for next month's
Masters.
Woods was three-over-par for the day and seemingly out of
contention to win the tournament when he abruptly called it
quits, returning to the carpark then driving himself off the
course.
"In the past, I may have tried to continue to play, but this
time, I decided to do what I thought was necessary," he said in
a statement.
South Africa's Charl Schwartzel showed good form ahead of
his Masters title defence, shooting 68 to finish tied on fourth,
three off the lead, with Dane Peter Hanson.
American Keegan Bradley, the PGA Championship winner last
year, was in contention until fading down the stretch with
bogeys on the 15th and 17th and a double on the final hole.
Australia's John Senden impressed with his flawless round of
65 pushing him up to a tie for sixth with England's Luke Donald,
the world number two.
Senden's round was the equal best of the final day along
with Italian Francesco Molinari who was also bogey-free in his
65.
