SAN FRANCISCO, California, April 30 World number one and top seed Rory McIlroy beat Brandt Snedeker on Thursday, setting up a showdown with FedExCup champion Billy Horschel for a place in the last-16 at the WGC-Match Play Championship.

McIlroy prevailed 2up against Snedeker in day two action and Horschel was a 3&2 winner over Jason Dufner to leave both men 2-0 in group play heading into Friday's head-to-head clash at TPC Harding Park.

The Northern Irishman seemed comfortably in control of the match at 2up through 10 holes but Snedeker rallied with birdies on 11 and 12 to square the match.

McIlroy wrestled the lead back with a birdie on the 15th before closing it out on the 18th hole.

"I did what I needed to do against Brandt today. I felt like I played very solid tee to green and made a few birdies so that's nice," said McIlroy.

"The match tomorrow, it's win or go home so it's back to the usual format and I'm looking forward to it.

"Billy seems like he's playing well. So it's basically a chance to get into the last 16. It's do or die tomorrow."

Horschel took charge early against Dufner with a birdie on the opening hole and was never headed, effectively cruising to victory.

World number four Bubba Watson made light work of fellow major winner Keegan Bradley 4&2 to set up another win-and-you're-in scenario with the man he conquered in a playoff to win the 2012 Masters, South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Oosthuizen, a former British Open champion won 2up against Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez.

American Rickie Fowler and Australian John Senden clinched spots in the round of 16 ahead of day three matches thanks to other results in their pools.

Fowler was a 1up winner over Ireland's Shane Lowry while Senden took down former FedExCup champion Bill Haas 4&3 a day after upsetting world number three Henrik Stenson in 19 holes.

Among the big-name casualties with no chance to advance are former world number one Adam Scott, as England's Paul Casey beat the Australian 1up to leave him winless.

Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell and match play specialist Ian Poulter were also knocked out of contention with their second losses of the tournament. (Editing by Frank Pingue)