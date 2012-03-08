By Simon Evans
DORAL, Florida, March 8 A "flat" Rory
McIlroy struggled in his first appearance as world number one on
Thursday and was sitting seven shots off the pace after a
disappointing start to the WGC-Cadillac Championship.
The Northern Irishman mixed four bogeys with three birdies
en route to a one-over-par 73 in gusty winds on the Blue Monster
course, where it was evident the come down from the adrenalin
rush of grabbing the top ranking had started to take a toll.
"It was a bit of a struggle. It was a pretty tricky day but
obviously there were good scores out there. I just didn't really
get anything going," McIlroy, who earned the number one ranking
with his win at the Honda Classic last week, told reporters.
"I thought if I could shoot under par on the back nine,
which was the front nine for me, post something around 70, 69,
it would have been a good score. But made a couple bogeys early
on that nine and couldn't really get it back."
McIlroy, 22, celebrated his arrival at the peak of the
sport's rankings by flying to New York where he made a guest
appearance during his girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki's exhibition
game with Maria Sharapova and he conceded it had been tricky to
get back into a groove.
"A little bit. To be honest I felt a little flat out there.
I don't know, I shouldn't, it's a World Golf Championship, but
just felt a little flat out there. But, look, I'll go out there
tomorrow and try my best, try and get it into red figures and
see what I can do," he said.
"It was just hard to get anything going. I mean, physically,
I'm fine. But mentally, just I don't know, it's tough. When
you're working, you've got, Arizona and you've got a chance to
go to world number one and then Honda, you've got a chance to
then all of a sudden you're there, and you're like, well, what
do you do?"
McIlroy was grouped with the world number two Luke Donald
(70) and third-ranked Lee Westwood (76) and the latter really
labored in the wind.
Westwood, who started on the back nine, was unable to
recover after recording three of his six bogeys on the opening
three holes, while Donald was in contention after mixing five
birdies with a bogey and double-bogey.
Australian Adam Scott and American Jason Dufner were joint
leaders after shooting six-under-par 66s.
