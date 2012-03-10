By Simon Evans
Watson opened up a three shot lead after the third round of the
WGC-Championship on Saturday by posting a five-under par 67 at
the Blue Monster course.
Left-hander Watson moved to 17-under for the tournament with
England's Justin Rose, who shot a 69, and American Keegan
Bradley, who made 66, tied for second at 14-under.
Watson's round included three bogeys and six birdies after
he started with an eagle on the par-five first hole as he kept
up his bid for a first WGC win.
Rose, who also has yet to win in the elite series, ended
his round with a disappointing three putt for bogey on the 18th.
Tiger Woods (68) and Rory McIlroy (65) both moved up the
leaderboard and ended the day eight shots behind Watson, tied
for eighth.
