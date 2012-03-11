* Watson nervous about final roun
* Rose and Keegan three shots back
(Adds details, quotes)
By Simon Evans
DORAL, Florida, March 10 American Bubba
Watson opened up a three shot lead after the third round of the
WGC-Championship on Saturday by posting a five-under par 67 at
the Blue Monster course.
Left-hander Watson moved to 17-under for the tournament with
England's Justin Rose, who shot a 69, and American Keegan
Bradley, who made 66, tied for second at 14-under.
Watson's round included three bogeys and six birdies after
he started with an eagle on the par-five first hole.
"I've just got to do what I have been doing. Obviously you
look at pin locations and so the driver might not come out as
much," Watson said, looking ahead to the final round.
Despite already having three PGA Tour wins to his name,
Watson said he was nervous about chasing his first WGC win.
"If anybody says they are not nervous going into Sunday with
the lead or a chance to win it, they are just lying to you.
Their psychologist is telling them to lie themselves," he
quipped.
"I'm nervous, I'm going out and I'm trying to beat this golf
course. I'm trying to man up and make a good score."
Rose, who also has yet to win in the elite series, ended
his round with a disappointing three putt for bogey on the 18th.
"Obviously three back, it's a lot to Bubba on this golf
course, he seems to make birdies pretty easily out here," said
Rose.
"But...there is only one guy at 17 under and the rest of the
pack is right there so it doesn't take much. If he has an
average day it's there for the taking."
Bradley, the PGA Championship winner last year, had a bogey
free round and heads into Sunday full of confidence.
"It feels so good to play good golf like that. I never got
myself into trouble and my chipping, most importantly this week,
has been so good.
"I'm taking care of the par fives which is what you always
have to do on this course. I just feel really comfortable out
here," he said.
Tiger Woods (68) and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (65)
both moved up the leaderboard and ended the day eight shots
behind Watson, tied for eighth.
McIlroy shot a superb six-under 30 on the front nine,
despite not gaining a stroke on either of the two par fives, but
then made bogeys on the 14th and 16th holes, both par fours, to
end with a seven-under round.
"The bogey on the 14th really stopped my momentum, I just
couldn't get it back after that," he said.
Woods was in great touch on the first seven holes but a
bogey on the eighth stalled his charge.
The 14-time major winner hit his second shot over the green
on the 531-yard par-5, then found the greenside bunker before
two-putting for a bogey.
Australian Adam Scott, who had been third overnight, saw his
bid fall apart on the last three holes when he made two bogeys
and a double when he drove into the water on the 18th.
Dane Peter Hanson was in fourth place, five shots off the
lead after a 69.
(Editing by Julian Linden)