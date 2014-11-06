Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Champions Tournament at the par-72 course on Thursday in Shanghai 67 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 67 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 Tim Clark (South Africa) 69 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 70 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 70 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 Adam Scott (Australia) 70 Kim Hyung-Sung (South Korea) 70 Ian Poulter (Britain) 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70 71 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 71 Kevin Na (U.S.) 71 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 71 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 71 Russell Henley (U.S.) 71 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 72 Justin Rose (Britain) 72 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 72 George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 72 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 73 Zhang Lianwei (China) 73 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 John Senden (Australia) 73 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 73 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 74 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 74 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 74 Alexander Levy (France) 74 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 74 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 74 Ernie Els (South Africa) 74 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 Luke Donald (Britain) 74 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 74 Wu Ashun (China) 74 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 74 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 74 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 74 75 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 75 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 75 Li Haotong (China) 75 Liang Wenchong (China) 75 Marc Warren (Britain) 75 Matt Jones (Australia) 75 Matt Every (U.S.) 75 76 Victor Dubuisson (France) 76 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 76 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 76 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 76 Dou Zecheng (China) 76 77 Yoshitaka Takeya (Japan) 77 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 77 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 77 78 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 78 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 78 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 78 Hu Mu (China) 78 David Lipsky (U.S.) 78 80 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 80 85 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 85 86 Brody Ninyette (Australia) 86