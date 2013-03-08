March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Cadillac Championship at the par-72 course on Friday in Miami, Florida 131 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 66 65 133 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 67 134 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 67 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 67 67 135 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 66 69 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 66 69 136 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 65 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 68 137 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 69 138 John Huh (U.S.) 71 67 John Senden (Australia) 69 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 67 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 66 72 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 67 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 69 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 72 66 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 69 69 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 69 69 Ian Poulter (Britain) 68 70 139 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67 72 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 72 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 68 71 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 69 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 69 70 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 70 69 140 Jason Day (Australia) 74 66 Justin Rose (Britain) 68 72 Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 71 141 David Lynn (Britain) 71 70 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 71 142 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 72 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 71 71 Adam Scott (Australia) 72 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 72 70 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 71 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 72 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 69 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 73 69 Ernie Els (South Africa) 73 69 143 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 70 73 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 69 74 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 68 75 144 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 76 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 72 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 78 66 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 73 71 145 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 73 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 74 Chris Wood (Britain) 71 74 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70 75 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 73 Tim Clark (South Africa) 72 73 146 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 75 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 76 Luke Donald (Britain) 70 76 147 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 74 John Merrick (U.S.) 75 72 148 Marcel Siem (Germany) 75 73 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 76 72 149 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 72 77 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 74 75 150 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 75 75 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 75 75 151 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 78 73