March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Group Stage on Friday in Austin, Texas Jordan Spieth (U.S.) beat Justin Thomas (U.S.) 3 and 2 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) beat Victor Dubuisson (France) by 1 hole Jason Day (Australia) beat Paul Casey (Britain) (Paul Casey WDW) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) halved with Graeme McDowell (Britain) Rory McIlroy (Britain) halved with Kevin Na (U.S.) Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) beat Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 2 and 1 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) beat Bubba Watson (U.S.) by 1 hole Patton Kizzire (U.S.) beat Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 2 and 0 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) halved with An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) Scott Piercy (U.S.) beat Jason Dufner (U.S.) by 1 hole Bill Haas (U.S.) beat Adam Scott (Australia) by 1 hole Thomas Pieters (Belgium) beat Chris Wood (Britain) 3 and 2 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) beat Justin Rose (Britain) 3 and 2 Anirban Lahiri (India) beat Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 4 and 2 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 2 and 1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) beat Robert Streb (U.S.) by 1 hole Patrick Reed (U.S.) beat Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5 and 4 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) beat Daniel Berger (U.S.) (Daniel Berger WDW) Danny Willett (Britain) beat Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4 and 3 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) beat Billy Horschel (U.S.) 2 and 1 Branden Grace (South Africa) beat Russell Knox (Britain) 5 and 4 Chris Kirk (U.S.) beat David Lingmerth (Sweden) 3 and 2 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) beat Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3 and 2 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) halved with Rafael Cabrera (Spain) Sergio Garcia (Spain) beat Marc Leishman (Australia) 5 and 4 Ryan Moore (U.S.) beat Lee Westwood (Britain) 3 and 1 Zach Johnson (U.S.) beat Shane Lowry (Ireland) 4 and 3 Martin Kaymer (Germany) beat Marcus Fraser (Australia) 4 and 3 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) beat Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 5 and 3 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) beat Danny Lee (New Zealand) 4 and 2 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) beat Andy Sullivan (Britain) 4 and 2 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) halved with Matt Jones (Australia)