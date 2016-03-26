March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Group Stage on Friday in Austin, Texas Group 1 1 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 3 2 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 2 3 Victor Dubuisson (France) 1 4 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 0 Group 2 1 Jason Day (Australia) 3 2 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1.5 3 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 1 4 Paul Casey (Britain) 0.5 Group 3 1 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 2.5 2 Kevin Na (U.S.) 2.5 3 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 1 4 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 0 Group 4 1 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 2 2 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1.5 2 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1.5 4 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 1 Group 5 1 An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 2 2 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 2 3 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 1 3 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1 Group 6 1 Bill Haas (U.S.) 3 2 Adam Scott (Australia) 1.5 2 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 1.5 4 Chris Wood (Britain) 0 Group 7 1 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 2.5 2 Justin Rose (Britain) 1.5 2 Anirban Lahiri (India) 1.5 4 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 0.5 Group 8 1 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 2 2 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 2 3 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1 3 Robert Streb (U.S.) 1 Group 9 1 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3 2 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 2 3 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 1 4 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 0 Group 10 1 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 2 2 Danny Willett (Britain) 1.5 2 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 1.5 4 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 1 Group 11 1 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 2 2 Branden Grace (South Africa) 2 3 Russell Knox (Britain) 1.5 4 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 0.5 Group 12 1 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 2.5 2 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 2 3 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1 4 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 0.5 Group 13 1 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 2.5 2 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2 3 Lee Westwood (Britain) 1 4 Marc Leishman (Australia) 0.5 Group 14 1 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3 2 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 2 3 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 0.5 3 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 0.5 Group 15 1 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 2.5 2 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2 3 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 1 4 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 0.5 Group 16 1 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3 2 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 2 3 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 0.5 3 Matt Jones (Australia) 0.5