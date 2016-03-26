March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship 1/8 Final on Saturday in Austin, Texas Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) beat Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 4 and 2 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3 and 2 Rafael Cabrera (Spain) beat An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) An retired Ryan Moore (U.S.) beat Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 4 and 3 Rory McIlroy (Britain) beat Zach Johnson (U.S.) by 1 hole Chris Kirk (U.S.) beat Bill Haas (U.S.) 2 and 1 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) beat Matt Kuchar (U.S.) by 1 hole Jason Day (Australia) beat Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3 and 2