SHANGHAI Nov 4 Adam Scott has been contacted by about 100 caddies offering their services but the world number two is in no hurry to appoint a replacement for Steve Williams.

Scott's bag is probably the second most coveted behind world number one Rory McIlroy. The job became available when Williams, who previously worked for Tiger Woods, decided he wanted to cut back on the number of tournaments he caddied in, which did not fit with Scott's requirements.

Scott sounded surprised that some of the caddies wanting to work for him are currently employed by other successful players, but that only speaks volumes for the coveted nature of the job working for the 34-year-old Australian.

If the 2013 Masters champion maintains his form of the past couple of seasons, his new caddie can expect to make at least $500,000 next year.

"I've had some really cracking (offers) come through, which makes you wonder," Scott told Reuters at Sheshan Golf Club on Tuesday as he prepared for this week's WGC-HSBC Champions tournament.

He used Eddie Gardino at the Japan Open last month and will employ David Clark in Shanghai this week and at the Australian Masters in Melbourne later this month.

However, he says he plans to trial several other caddies over the next few months before settling on a full-time replacement before the Masters rolls around in April next year.

Scott says he is seeking someone whose personality he gels with and who has the knack of giving good advice under pressure.

"I'm testing personalities. That's why I need a little more time to make a good decision," he said.

"You can be the best player and do all the right things, but there is only one other person who can influence you on the golf course and that is the caddie.

"Whatever he says, whatever comes out of his mouth or doesn't come out of his mouth can influence you, so it's an extremely important role when you play at this level."

Scott is the highest-ranked player in the WGC-HSBC field in the absence of McIlroy, who has pulled out to focus on his legal battle with his previous management company. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)