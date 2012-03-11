DORAL, Florida, March 10 Bubba Watson heads into Sunday's final round at the WGC-Cadillac Championship with a three stroke lead and his chances of winning firmly in his own hands.

Unlike a lot of top players who employ swing coaches, personal trainers and sports psychologists, Watson prefers to do it his own way.

"I like a challenge. I like playing and learning it myself," he said after carding a five-under par 67 on Saturday to move to 17-under.

"I'm stubborn. I like doing it myself. I love applauding myself. Why would I want to go say thanks to somebody else?"

Watson is not the first or only player to go it alone but some of the game's biggest names do look for help.

Tiger Woods has had three swing coaches and many other professionals have specialists they visit between tournaments and sometimes even during events.

"I don't want a team of people behind me showing me how to swing on computers. That's just not me. That's not my personality," said the left-handed Watson, who likes to style himself as a free spirit on the course.

"I want to do it on my own. I want to play better for me and I want to win because of me and I want to play good because of me."

"I've never seeked out advice of a coach or anything on my swing. I just swing funny and somehow it works."

The only real advice Watson got was from his father Gary who helped him get started in golf when he was a kid.

"I've never asked for help. The last time I got help was my Dad, probably about ten years old. He could barely break 100," he said.

"I looked at him because he was right-handed so I just used him like a mirror and he told me the basic grip, the basic swing and I learned it from there."

The Floridian suggested the role of coaches was mainly to boost a player's morale but he did not need that.

"Some guys want somebody there. Some guys want somebody there to cheer them up, to keep them going, to tell them that the swing looks good, to help them," he said.

"I just choose not to. There are other guys that don't have a swing coach that chases them around everywhere they go, some do. It's just all about preference, and for me it's just not having one. " (Editing by Julian Linden)