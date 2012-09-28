Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy (C) waves as he is introduced during the opening ceremony for the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

MEDINAH, Illinois A selection of quotes from players involved in Friday's opening morning foursomes at the Ryder Cup.

Jim Furyk/Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) v Rory McIlroy/Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)

FURYK: "I think it makes a good pairing. We have similar styles and I admire his game and the way he played this year. Good short game, good putter, and I'm looking forward to playing with him."

SNEDEKER: "Jim is a straight down the middle kind of guy, been playing really, really well and obviously driving it pretty straight and a lot of quality iron shots. Look for us to go out there and have a lot of fun out there and I think we'll team up perfectly for each other."

MCILROY: "To be honest they are not the opponents we were expecting. We know that their team is so strong all the way through but it was a little surprise to see a rookie in their first group."

MCDOWELL: "It's huge. Tomorrow morning's session is hugely important and Jose Maria has stressed that. We know they are all important but we really feel that it is very important to make a fast start."

- - -

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley (U.S.) v Luke Donald (England)/Sergio Garcia (Spain)

MICKELSON: "His (Keegan's) energy gets me excited and helps me stay focused on the next shot and get up for the match. We need to play our best golf to beat a very tough European team."

BRADLEY: "It feels great. I'm looking forward to playing with Phil. We have a great relationship and I think it's going to be a great partnership. I pride myself on hitting fairways and Phil is a great iron player, so that seems to match up."

DONALD: "I'm really looking forward to it. We've obviously both got unbeaten records in Foursomes and we have played well together in the past."

GARCIA: "He's my best friend on Tour. It's going to be a tough match against two very good players but we are looking forward to the challenge."

- - -

Jason Dufner/Zach Johnson (U.S.) v Lee Westwood (England)/ Francesco Molinari (Italy)

JOHNSON: "We thought (teaming up) would be good for a number of reasons. Similar games, similar demeanors. I'm pretty calm and cool out there. He might be borderline dead, but I think it's a good thing."

DUFNER: "He's going to guide me around a little bit, I think. He's a good little rock to lean on. He's been through this a little bit."

WESTWOOD: "You never have any easy Ryder Cup matches so we have just got to go out and play your own game and play well."

MOLINARI: "It's fantastic for me and a huge honour for me to play with Lee."

- - -

Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker (U.S.) v Ian Poulter/Justin Rose (England)

POULTER: "It was my gut feeling that we would get Tiger and Strick and that is what we have got. Tiger and Strick are a very good pairing and they are going to come out at us with all guns blazing."

ROSE: " From a crowd perspective if we do manage to go out there and get a point, it could be one of those huge swing and momentum moments."

WOODS: "Strick and I are pretty comfortable together. We've had some pretty good success over the years and we both have been playing well."

STRICKER: "We are excited to go back at it again and try to win a point. It's going to be fun. A lot of excitement and anticipation leading up to the start of the matches." (Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Julian Linden)