LONDON Dec 22 Former British Open champion and Solheim Cup captain Helen Alfredsson has been appointed the first player president of the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The 51-year-old Swede registered 21 worldwide victories including one major at the 1993 Nabisco Dinah Shore Championship.

Alfredsson also won the British Open in 1990, before the tournament became a major 11 years later, and three Evian Masters titles.

"I'm honoured to be the first president of the Ladies European Tour," she said in a news release on Thursday. "I'm thrilled to be able to give something back to the tour after all these years."

Alfredsson featured in eight Solheim Cups, including the inaugural competition in 1990, and captained the team when they lost 16-12 to the United States in Halmstad, Sweden in 2007. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Neil Robinson)