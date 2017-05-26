(The Sports Xchange) - Stacy Lewis shot a seven-under 65 to take a share of the first-round lead with Taiwan's Hsu Wei-Ling in the Volvik Championship on Thursday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Lewis, playing her first competitive round at Travis Pointe Country Club, finished with a birdie for the early lead. Hsu caught her in the afternoon, and they both sit one stroke ahead of Nelly Korda.

Brittany Lincicome, South Korea's Ilhee Lee and Sung Hyun Park, Norway's Suzann Pettersen and Australia's Sarah Jane Smith are tied for fourth at 67.

"It's a ball-striker's golf course, and if you can hit the greens, they're pretty small to begin with, you can make some putts," said Lewis, who made an eagle at the 14th.

"That's what I did a lot of today was hit a lot of good shots and then made some good putts as well."

Lewis, a former number one and two-time major champion, has three top-10 finishes in 2017 but has not won an event since 2014.

Hsu started with two eagles and two birdies.

"It was really great starting. I mean, very first hole, I don't think too much on that hole," Hsu said.

"I think I got 155 (yards out) and a little downwind. I had my seven iron and I just hit it right at the pin. I (didn't) see very well, I just hear my mom and gallery on the side, they all just cheering."

Korda hit just eight of 14 fairways in round one but posted a bogey-free round.

"Eighteen was a great par," she said. "And then beginning of my round, it was a slow start and I saved a couple of long par putts on two and four.

"Just getting those, making those two pars and just getting my round rolling really helped."